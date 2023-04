Remembering historical crime novelist Anne Perry For decades, Perry, who died April 10, kept secret the fact that she was one of the teenage girls involved in the murder depicted in the 1994 film Heavenly Creatures. Originally broadcast in 1994.

Author Interviews Remembering historical crime novelist Anne Perry For decades, Perry, who died April 10, kept secret the fact that she was one of the teenage girls involved in the murder depicted in the 1994 film Heavenly Creatures. Originally broadcast in 1994. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor