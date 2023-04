Remembering Michael Denneny, an editor who championed LGBTQ voices One of the first openly gay editors working at a major publishing house, Denneny launched the Stonewall Inn Editions imprint. He died April 12. Originally broadcast in 1987 and 1994.

