On the Supreme Court's docket: access to the abortion pill mifepristone The Supreme Court weighs in Friday on the ban of the abortion drug mifepristone. NPR's Michel Martin talks to Chelsey Youman, an attorney with Human Coalition, a group that opposes abortion rights.

Law On the Supreme Court's docket: access to the abortion pill mifepristone On the Supreme Court's docket: access to the abortion pill mifepristone Listen · 4:58 4:58 The Supreme Court weighs in Friday on the ban of the abortion drug mifepristone. NPR's Michel Martin talks to Chelsey Youman, an attorney with Human Coalition, a group that opposes abortion rights. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor