U.S. officials say they're poised to deal a 'crushing blow' to fentanyl traffickers The officials say the U.S. has infiltrated the Sinaloa cartel, but the effort has sparked a backlash in Mexico. Some experts are skeptical fentanyl smuggling can be slowed.

Law U.S. officials say they're poised to deal a 'crushing blow' to fentanyl traffickers U.S. officials say they're poised to deal a 'crushing blow' to fentanyl traffickers Listen · 4:03 4:03 The officials say the U.S. has infiltrated the Sinaloa cartel, but the effort has sparked a backlash in Mexico. Some experts are skeptical fentanyl smuggling can be slowed. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor