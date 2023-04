NYC Mayor Adams pressures the feds for more help with assistance to migrants New York Mayor Eric Adams says the White House needs to honor its promise to help the city provide housing and other support for migrants who are waiting for asylum.

National NYC Mayor Adams pressures the feds for more help with assistance to migrants NYC Mayor Adams pressures the feds for more help with assistance to migrants Listen · 1:54 1:54 New York Mayor Eric Adams says the White House needs to honor its promise to help the city provide housing and other support for migrants who are waiting for asylum. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor