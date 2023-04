The Pentagon may evacuate U.S. citizens from Sudan The Pentagon is preparing for a possible evacuation of US citizens from Sudan, as the fighting there shows no signs of letting up, and the humanitarian situation grows increasingly dire.

The Pentagon is preparing for a possible evacuation of US citizens from Sudan, as the fighting there shows no signs of letting up, and the humanitarian situation grows increasingly dire.