1 pharmacist in Vermont provides lethal medications that hasten a patient's death One pharmacist in Vermont is the only one in the state who provides what's called "medical aid in dying" to terminally ill people who choose it.

National 1 pharmacist in Vermont provides lethal medications that hasten a patient's death 1 pharmacist in Vermont provides lethal medications that hasten a patient's death Audio will be available later today. One pharmacist in Vermont is the only one in the state who provides what's called "medical aid in dying" to terminally ill people who choose it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor