'I'm going to die in these shoes,' polio survivor longed for fashionable shoes Shirley Duhart was two years old when she got polio in 1950. She talks to her doctor, Dale Strausserher, about her love of shoes. Though she struggled to walk, shoes became very important to her.

National 'I'm going to die in these shoes,' polio survivor longed for fashionable shoes 'I'm going to die in these shoes,' polio survivor longed for fashionable shoes Audio will be available later today. Shirley Duhart was two years old when she got polio in 1950. She talks to her doctor, Dale Strausserher, about her love of shoes. Though she struggled to walk, shoes became very important to her. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor