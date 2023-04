Uncertainty over mifepristone is a concern — even in states where abortion is legal Doctors in Michigan say the pending Supreme Court ruling on the abortion medication mifepristone is causing confusion and uncertainty.

National Uncertainty over mifepristone is a concern — even in states where abortion is legal Uncertainty over mifepristone is a concern — even in states where abortion is legal Audio will be available later today. Doctors in Michigan say the pending Supreme Court ruling on the abortion medication mifepristone is causing confusion and uncertainty. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor