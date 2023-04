BuzzFeed News is shutting down as part of company-wide layoffs NPR's Michel Martin talks to reporter and former BuzzFeed News editor Ben Smith about the development that BuzzFeed is shutting down its Pulitzer-winning news division as the company lays off staff.

Media BuzzFeed News is shutting down as part of company-wide layoffs BuzzFeed News is shutting down as part of company-wide layoffs NPR's Michel Martin talks to reporter and former BuzzFeed News editor Ben Smith about the development that BuzzFeed is shutting down its Pulitzer-winning news division as the company lays off staff.