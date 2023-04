A Canadian woman watches a bear in her car drinking her sodas Sharon Rosel of British Columbia kept the sodas in her car for her business, and says the bear drank 69 out of 72 cans. Rosel says the bear seemed to really like Orange Crush, but not diet cola.

