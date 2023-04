Colorado startup says it has a viable smart gun that only shoots for registered user The premise behind a smart gun is simple. Technology similar to what's in your smart phone only allows a registered user to unlock and fire it. A Colorado startup says its bringing one to market.

Business Colorado startup says it has a viable smart gun that only shoots for registered user Colorado startup says it has a viable smart gun that only shoots for registered user Listen · 8:15 8:15 The premise behind a smart gun is simple. Technology similar to what's in your smart phone only allows a registered user to unlock and fire it. A Colorado startup says its bringing one to market. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor