Amid violence and desperation, people in Sudan are still making their voices heard Fighting in Sudan has raged for a week now. People are trapped in their buildings or making plans to leave. Even in their desperation, many are finding ways to show their opposition to the violence.

Africa Amid violence and desperation, people in Sudan are still making their voices heard Amid violence and desperation, people in Sudan are still making their voices heard Listen · 4:17 4:17 Fighting in Sudan has raged for a week now. People are trapped in their buildings or making plans to leave. Even in their desperation, many are finding ways to show their opposition to the violence. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor