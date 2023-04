What the Justice Clarence Thomas scandal says about ethics on the Supreme Court With news that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas failed to disclose gifts of vacations, luxury experiences and business transactions, there is new scrutiny on the ethics governing the court.

Law What the Justice Clarence Thomas scandal says about ethics on the Supreme Court With news that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas failed to disclose gifts of vacations, luxury experiences and business transactions, there is new scrutiny on the ethics governing the court.