The News Roundup For April 21, 2023

Dominion Voting Systems settled its lawsuit with Fox Corp. this week for $787.5 million, making it one of the most expensive defamation payouts in American history. Now, Dominion is moving on to the many other lawsuits it filed against public figures and other media properties such as Newsmax over false claims about the 2020 election.

An 84-year-old white man was charged this week for the shooting of a Black teenager who mistakenly went to the wrong address in Kansas City, Mo., to pick up his siblings. Ralph Yarl, the victim, survived the attack and is recuperating at home with his family.

Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launched a Democratic bid for the presidency this week. Speaking at his launch event in Boston, Kennedy decried political division.

Meanwhile, violence continues to plague Sudan as warring factions ignore agreed-upon ceasefires meant to allow citizens and diplomats to evacuate and humanitarian workers to administer aid.

India's top court began hearing final arguments this week over petitions to legalize same-sex marriage. India has been slowly expanding the rights of its LGBTQ citizens for the last decade, but there is no indication of which way the five-judge body is leaning in terms of marriage equality.

The House Oversight Committee held a hearing this week on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Semafor's Steve Clemons, CNN's Eva McKend, and The New York Times' Sheryl Gay Stolberg join us for the discussion of domestic news.

Joining us for the global edition of the Roundup is Al-Monitor's Joyce Karam, Foreign Policy's Jennifer Williams and Axios' Dave Lawler.

