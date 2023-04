Week in politics: What last night's Supreme Court order means for abortion access Analysis of last night's Supreme Court order and what it means for access to medication abortions. Plus, where the legal and political battle heads next, and a look at the debt ceiling crisis.

Politics Week in politics: What last night's Supreme Court order means for abortion access Week in politics: What last night's Supreme Court order means for abortion access Listen · 4:12 4:12 Analysis of last night's Supreme Court order and what it means for access to medication abortions. Plus, where the legal and political battle heads next, and a look at the debt ceiling crisis. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor