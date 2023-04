Two men shot at a group of migrants in West Texas. Residents still don't have answers Over six months after the shooting of migrants at a watering hole in West Texas, the men suspected in the case have not been charged. Residents want answers.

National Two men shot at a group of migrants in West Texas. Residents still don't have answers