He was diagnosed with colon cancer 7 years ago. He's barely taken a day off since Frank Marchand is a plumber who fits his busy work schedule around chemotherapy treatments. He says he wouldn't have it any other way.

Health He was diagnosed with colon cancer 7 years ago. He's barely taken a day off since He was diagnosed with colon cancer 7 years ago. He's barely taken a day off since Listen · 6:06 6:06 Frank Marchand is a plumber who fits his busy work schedule around chemotherapy treatments. He says he wouldn't have it any other way. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor