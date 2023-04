Supreme Court blocks lower court decision in case on FDA approval of abortion pill The Supreme Court has blocked lower court restrictions on the abortion medication mifespristone while litigation continues.

Law Supreme Court blocks lower court decision in case on FDA approval of abortion pill Supreme Court blocks lower court decision in case on FDA approval of abortion pill Listen · 3:37 3:37 The Supreme Court has blocked lower court restrictions on the abortion medication mifespristone while litigation continues. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor