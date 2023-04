How having a daughter with a disability changed one woman's relationship with her body A woman's lifelong judgement of her own appearance changes after she gives birth to a daughter with disabilities.

Culture How having a daughter with a disability changed one woman's relationship with her body How having a daughter with a disability changed one woman's relationship with her body Audio will be available later today. A woman's lifelong judgement of her own appearance changes after she gives birth to a daughter with disabilities. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor