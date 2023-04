What happens next for mifepristone in the courts The abortion pill mifepristone will remain available in the U.S., for now. NPR's Adrian Florido talks to Julie Rovner of KFF Health News.

Health What happens next for mifepristone in the courts What happens next for mifepristone in the courts Listen · 3:22 3:22 The abortion pill mifepristone will remain available in the U.S., for now. NPR's Adrian Florido talks to Julie Rovner of KFF Health News. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor