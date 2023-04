The father of a Colorado State student was killed while fleeing the violence in Sudan NPR's Camila Domonoske speaks with Colorado State student Khalid Maleeh, whose father was killed while fleeing violence Khartoum, Sudan.

NPR's Camila Domonoske speaks with Colorado State student Khalid Maleeh, whose father was killed while fleeing violence Khartoum, Sudan.