Climate is changing too quickly for the Sierra Nevada's 'zombie forests' One in five Sierra Nevada conifers are no longer compatible with the environmental conditions around them, raising questions about how to manage the land. Researchers say it may get worse.

Climate is changing too quickly for the Sierra Nevada's 'zombie forests' Climate is changing too quickly for the Sierra Nevada's 'zombie forests' Audio will be available later today. One in five Sierra Nevada conifers are no longer compatible with the environmental conditions around them, raising questions about how to manage the land. Researchers say it may get worse. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor