How Dadeville's high school is coping after the shooting The mass shooting at a sweet 16 celebration last weekend rocked the small city of Dadeville, Alabama. It was even more gut-wrenching at Dadeville High School, where two of the victims attended.

National How Dadeville's high school is coping after the shooting How Dadeville's high school is coping after the shooting Listen · 2:43 2:43 The mass shooting at a sweet 16 celebration last weekend rocked the small city of Dadeville, Alabama. It was even more gut-wrenching at Dadeville High School, where two of the victims attended. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor