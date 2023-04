ALA: Number of unique book titles challenged jumped nearly 40% in 2022

Enlarge this image Meghan Collins Sullivan/NPR Meghan Collins Sullivan/NPR

The number of reported challenges to books doubled in 2022 — and the number of challenges to unique titles was up nearly 40 percent over 2021 — according to data released by the American Library Association's Office of Intellectual Freedom Monday.

Each year the ALA releases data on books it says have been most often challenged for removal from school library shelves. Though the group says it's not possible to track every challenge, and that many go unreported, they come through a variety of sources, including news stories and voluntary reports sent to the Office of Intellectual Freedom.

This year's report includes an expanded list of the 13 books most challenged in 2022, as there were the same number of banning efforts against several of the books. Overall, the ALA says that 2,571 unique titles were banned or challenged.

Once again this year, Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe published in 2019 tops the ALA's list. The graphic memoir follows Kobabe's path to gender-identity as nonbinary and queer. Most of the books on the list have been challenged with claims of including LGBTQIA+ or sexually explicit content.

There are a handful of titles on the list this year that are new from 2021, including Flamer by Mike Curato, Looking for Alaska by John Green, The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Choosky, A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas, Crank by Ellen Hopkins,

Eight of the titles have remained on the list for multiple years.

Most Challenged Books of 2022

Here are the books the ALA tracked as most challenged in 2022:

1. Gender Queer, by Maia Kobabe — LGBTQIA+ content, claimed to be sexually explicit

2. All Boys Aren't Blue, by George M. Johnson — LGBTQIA+ content, claimed to be sexually explicit

3. The Bluest Eye, by Toni Morrison — rape, incest, claimed to be sexually explicit, EDI content

4. Flamer by Mike Curato — LGBTQIA+ content, claimed to be sexually explicit

5. Looking for Alaska, John Green — claimed to be sexually explicit, LGBTQIA+ content

6. The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Stephen Choosky — claimed to be sexually explicit, LGBTQIA+ content, rape, drugs, profanity

7. Lawn Boy, by Jonathan Evison — LGBTQIA+ content, claimed to be sexually explicit

8. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, by Sherman Alexie — claimed to be sexually explicit, profanity

9. Out of Darkness, by Ashley Hope Perez — claimed to be sexually explicit

10. Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, by Jesse Andrews — claimed to be sexually explicit, profanity

10. This Book is Gay, by Juno Dawson — LGBTQIA+ content, sex education, claimed to be sexually explicit

10. A Court of Mist and Fury, by Sarah J. Maas — claimed to be sexually explicit

10. Crank, by Ellen Hopkins — claimed to be sexually explicit, drugs