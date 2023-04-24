A Montana 5th grader applies to be principal of an elementary school in Great Falls Ruth Rossmiller applied after she found out that the principal of Chief Joseph Elementary School was leaving. She didn't get the job, but on Monday she will get to be principal for a day.

