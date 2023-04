'Peaches,' from Mario Bros. movie, entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 83 The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to top the box office, and the song "Peaches" from the movie is on the pop charts. It's actor and comedian Jack Black's first solo entry on the chart.

