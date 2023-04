Dozens of U.S. embassy staffers have been airlifted out of Sudan's capital As Sudan enters a second week of fighting, the exodus of international diplomats from the capital continues. But what about the fate of those foreign nationals and millions of Sudanese left behind?

As Sudan enters a second week of fighting, the exodus of international diplomats from the capital continues. But what about the fate of those foreign nationals and millions of Sudanese left behind?