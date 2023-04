An accused gunman faces trial in Pittsburgh after a mass shooting at a synagogue Jury selection begins Monday for the man accused of killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018. The survivors are preparing for renewed anguish as they relive that day.

