Efforts To Rescue Ukrainian Children Kidnapped By Russia Are Underway : 1A An estimated 16,000 Ukrainian children have been taken to Russia or Russian-controlled territory since the start of the war. That's according to Ukraine's National Information Bureau. But some human rights experts place the number in the hundreds of thousands.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for the unlawful transfer of children out of Ukraine.

We discuss the latest in the war and the fight to get Ukrainian children back home.

Efforts To Rescue Ukrainian Children Kidnapped By Russia Are Underway

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) (3rd L) speaks as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) (4th L), Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA) (R), Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova (L) and Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin (2nd L) listen in Washington D.C. during a news conference in front of the U.S. Capitol on missing Ukrainian children. Alex Wong/Getty Images hide caption

An estimated 16,000 Ukrainian children have been taken to Russia or Russian-controlled territory since the start of the war. That's according to Ukraine's National Information Bureau. But some human rights experts place the number in the hundreds of thousands.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for the unlawful transfer of children out of Ukraine.

Vitaly Vertash is a Ukrainian teenager who returned home from a Russian camp a couple of weeks ago. He spoke with Al Jazeera English about his experience inside the camp.

The first two weeks were normal. But after three weeks, I started to look for every possibility to go home. They fed us porridge without salt and sugar, three times a day. Every evening they spoke to us about politics. They would say Russia is a powerful country and Ukraine is a terrorist one. 

We speak with journalists on the ground in Kyiv about the latest in the war.

