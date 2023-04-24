Elijah Wood

Colin Bentley/Showtime

Elijah Wood is, of course, the star of the Lord of the Rings movies. A former child actor who appeared in Back to the Future Part 2, The Ice Storm, Deep Impact and more. He's also a record collector, former indie label owner, TV show host, horror movie producer and an extremely, extremely nice guy.

Lately, you can catch him on the series Yellowjackets, which is currently in its second season on Showtime.

For those who haven't watched Yellowjackets, it's a unique, funny, and at times harrowing show. It's about a group of teenage girls who survive a horrific plane crash. The timeline on the show alternates between the crash itself, and nowadays, where the adult survivors are forced to sort through their trauma.

Elijah Wood plays Walter, a new character for this season. Walter can be described as a bit of a weirdo. He's obsessed with true crime, and spends a lot of time on message boards, where he'll argue about who was behind the latest murder du jour.

Elijah Wood joins Bullseye to chat about his role on the new season of Yellowjackets. He also gets into what draws him to the horror genre. Plus, he talks about what it's like to star alongside fellow former child actor Christina Ricci on Yellowjackets