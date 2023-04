A Chinese envoy's false claim about ex-Soviet countries sparks criticism China's envoy to France, Lu Shaye, caused a diplomatic uproar over the weekend as he falsely claimed some ex-Soviet Union countries do not have effective status under international law.

