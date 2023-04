The conflict between protecting crops and preserving wildlife also affects elephants Botswana has one of the last thriving herds of elephants. But the animals are a menace to rural farmers. One nonprofit's solution: safari drives for local schoolkids. Can it work? NPR joins a trip.

Africa