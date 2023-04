Yes, there have been tech layoffs, but the number of job openings remains high Even with mass layoffs hitting tech companies, the number of job openings in IT remains high. Tech jobs remain a good bet for workers looking for stable, lucrative careers.

Business Yes, there have been tech layoffs, but the number of job openings remains high Yes, there have been tech layoffs, but the number of job openings remains high Audio will be available later today. Even with mass layoffs hitting tech companies, the number of job openings in IT remains high. Tech jobs remain a good bet for workers looking for stable, lucrative careers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor