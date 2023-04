Self-coined 'Financial Hype Woman' Berna Anat spills financial tidbits in a new book NPR's Juana Summers speaks with author and self-coined "Financial Hype Woman" Berna Anat about her new book Money Out Loud: All the Financial Stuff No One Taught Us.

Author Interviews Self-coined 'Financial Hype Woman' Berna Anat spills financial tidbits in a new book Self-coined 'Financial Hype Woman' Berna Anat spills financial tidbits in a new book Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers speaks with author and self-coined "Financial Hype Woman" Berna Anat about her new book Money Out Loud: All the Financial Stuff No One Taught Us. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor