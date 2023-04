Morning news brief President Biden is expected to announce Tuesday he's seeking a second term. Jury selection is to start in E. Jean Carroll's rape lawsuit against Donald Trump. Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:07 11:07 President Biden is expected to announce Tuesday he's seeking a second term. Jury selection is to start in E. Jean Carroll's rape lawsuit against Donald Trump. Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor