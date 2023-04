How Tucker Carlson's extremist narratives shaped Fox News and conservative politics Ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson's legacy may be in mainstreaming conspiracy theories to a large audience that has embraced those false narratives.

How Tucker Carlson's extremist narratives shaped Fox News and conservative politics