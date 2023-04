Biden is expected to announce his bid for a second presidential term President Biden is expected to make it official Tuesday — that he's running for a second term in the 2024 presidential race. The announcement is expected to come in the form of a video.

President Biden is expected to make it official Tuesday — that he's running for a second term in the 2024 presidential race. The announcement is expected to come in the form of a video.