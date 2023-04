Following the mass shooting in Dadeville, Ala., calls grow louder for gun reform Funerals for the victims of a mass shooting during a Sweet 16 party in Alabama are being held, as some question the state's new gun law that allows 19-year-olds to carry weapons without a permit.

National Following the mass shooting in Dadeville, Ala., calls grow louder for gun reform Following the mass shooting in Dadeville, Ala., calls grow louder for gun reform Audio will be available later today. Funerals for the victims of a mass shooting during a Sweet 16 party in Alabama are being held, as some question the state's new gun law that allows 19-year-olds to carry weapons without a permit. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor