Maryland created a Prescription Drug Affordability Board to rein in prices Maryland is working on a new way to keep prescription drugs affordable, as pharmaceutical companies continue to raise prices. Other states are following Maryland's lead.

National Maryland created a Prescription Drug Affordability Board to rein in prices Maryland created a Prescription Drug Affordability Board to rein in prices Listen · 3:47 3:47 Maryland is working on a new way to keep prescription drugs affordable, as pharmaceutical companies continue to raise prices. Other states are following Maryland's lead. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor