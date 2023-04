Thousands of Ukrainian and Russian soldiers have died in the battle for Bakhmut As Russia advances on Bakhmut, the loved ones of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war's longest battle mourn at an ever-growing cemetery in Kyiv, and pin their hopes on an imminent counteroffensive.

