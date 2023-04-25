The Goodbye Show
The Goodbye Show
Jesse Brown for NPR
In this moment when Invisibilia is forced to stop production, the team says goodbye by doing what Invisibilia does best: thinking hard about goodbyes. In this episode, we offer a bouquet of meditations on these tricky moments of departure. We'll miss you.
To keep in touch with our team members who are leaving NPR, you can find them here:
- Co-host & Editorial lead Yowei Shaw: @yowei_shaw on Twitter @yoweishaw on Instagram, and The Yowei Shaw Show on Substack
- Co-host Kia Miakka Natisse: @miakka_natisse on Twitter and @miakka_natisse on Instagram
- Supervising Editor Neena Pathak: @neenapathak on Twitter and @neenapathak on Instagram