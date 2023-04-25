Tucker Carlson Is Out At Fox. What Happened?

Tucker Carlson has left Fox News.

In a statement on Monday, the network said it's parting ways with its biggest star.

Before his firing, Tucker Carlson had the most-watched show on cable news, with more than 3 million viewers each night. He rallied against immigration and promoted false claims about the pandemic and the 2020 election on air.

And his influence didn't just reach voters, but lawmakers too.

What does Tucker Carlson's departure mean for the future of conservative media and the Republican party?

Joining us for the conversation is Nicole Hemmer. She's an associate research scholar with the Obama Presidency Oral History project and author of "Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics." Also with us is NPR's Media Correspondent David Folkenflik and Researcher at the University of Pennsylvania Brian Rosenwald. He's also the author of "Talk Radio's America".

