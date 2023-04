Remembing groundbreaking singer, actor and lifelong activist Harry Belafonte Singer, actor and human rights activist Harry Belafonte died Tuesday. He was 96. He broke racial barriers and balanced his activism with his artistry in ways that made people around the world listen.

Obituaries