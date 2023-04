The impact that Kevin McCarthy's debt ceiling proposal would have on food stamps House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans on holding a vote on his proposal, which included changes to various entitlement programs like food stamps. But the path to becoming a law is very steep.

Politics The impact that Kevin McCarthy's debt ceiling proposal would have on food stamps The impact that Kevin McCarthy's debt ceiling proposal would have on food stamps Listen · 4:24 4:24 House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans on holding a vote on his proposal, which included changes to various entitlement programs like food stamps. But the path to becoming a law is very steep. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor