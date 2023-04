Morning news brief President Biden will meet with his South Korean counterpart. House Speaker McCarthy needs to convince his party to support his debt ceiling plan. There's much at stake in the current Sudan conflict.

Politics Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 10:44 10:44 President Biden will meet with his South Korean counterpart. House Speaker McCarthy needs to convince his party to support his debt ceiling plan. There's much at stake in the current Sudan conflict. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor