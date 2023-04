Spring is breathing new life into Hackensack Mountain in the southern Adirondacks For months areas around Hackensack Mountain, a rocky ridge that rises up from the small town of Warrensburg, N.Y., have been blanketed with ice and snow, but things are coming back to life.

National Spring is breathing new life into Hackensack Mountain in the southern Adirondacks Spring is breathing new life into Hackensack Mountain in the southern Adirondacks Listen · 2:52 2:52 For months areas around Hackensack Mountain, a rocky ridge that rises up from the small town of Warrensburg, N.Y., have been blanketed with ice and snow, but things are coming back to life. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor