STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Chicago White Sox have been dealing with a stadium gate-crasher, a nonpaying customer who's been stealing food from baseball fans and even biting them. This freeloader is a cat. Security guards finally caught the orange tabby after a home game. Team photographer Darren Georgia has now taken in the cat and named it Beef after Italian beef, a popular Chicago food and quicker to say than deep-dish pizza. It's MORNING EDITION.

