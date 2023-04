Besides singer and actor, Belafonte leaves another legacy: civil rights activist Harry Belafonte died Tuesday at the age of 96. NPR's Michel Martin talks to publisher and author Lavaille Lavette about the legacy of the singer, actor and civil rights activist.

