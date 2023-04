How private equity firms are widening the income gap in the U.S. Financial journalist Gretchen Morgenson explains how private equity firms buy out companies, then lay off employees and cut costs in order to expand profits. Her new book is These are the Plunderers.

Economy How private equity firms are widening the income gap in the U.S. How private equity firms are widening the income gap in the U.S. Listen · 35:21 35:21 Financial journalist Gretchen Morgenson explains how private equity firms buy out companies, then lay off employees and cut costs in order to expand profits. Her new book is These are the Plunderers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor